Man dies in crash following police pursuit in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. – A Lawrenceville man died in a single-vehicle crash after fleeing from police Saturday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:48 p.m. Saturday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 84 mph in a 70 mph speed zone on Interstate 85.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Valeton J. Pratt, failed to pull over, and a pursuit began. Pratt attempted to take exit 34 at a high rate of speed, crossed over Route 630 and struck a tree.

Pratt died on impact. His front seat passenger, South Hill man Keith Haskins, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to VCU Hospital.

Pratt was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Police say whether or not alcohol was a contributing factor remains under investigation.