× First Warning Forecast: Watch out for areas of drizzle and fog tonight

The remnants of Nestor will continue to move offshore this evening and move to the northeast. The rain definitely helped with our drought conditions with many areas getting anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain with a few higher amount on the Eastern Shore. We will continue with mist, clouds and fog tonight as moisture wraps around the system as it exits to the northeast. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight.

Expect some patchy fog Monday morning which may impede your morning commute. High pressure will build in throughout the day, but it will stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds will stick around overnight as a cold front approaches. Keeping a slight chance for showers overnight with a little bit better of a chance by Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a level 1 for severe weather, which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Otherwise, just expect showers and overcast skies. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s, making it the warmest day of the week.

A few clouds Wednesday morning followed by clearing skies as high pressure builds in. It will be a gorgeous fall-like day with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Another nice day Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70. Partly cloudy to end the work week with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain chances will increase over the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Cyclone Activity not expected during the next 2 days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.