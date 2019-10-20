Astros await: Houston wins AL pennant, advances to MLB World Series vs. Washington

HOUSTON, Texas – The World Series is set.

Thanks to Jose Altuve’s walk-off, American League championship-winning 2-run home run late Saturday night – the Houston Astros advanced to the 2019 World Series to face the Washington Nationals.

Altuve’s game-winning blast won the American League Championship Series for the ‘Stros, as Houston defeated the New York Yankees 6-4 in Saturday’s game six to win the best-of-seven ALCS 4-2.

Houston, the 2017 World Champions, will take on the National League champion Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series. The Astros, by virtue of the best regular season record in baseball, will have home field advantage in the best of seven series.

First pitch of game one is set for 8:08 p.m. Tuesday from Minute Maid Park. The series shifts to Nationals Park in Washington, DC for games three, four and five (if necessary).