UVA football bounces back from loss to Miami with big win over Duke, 48-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) –Virginia (5-2, 3-1 ACC) scored the first 27 points of the game to rout Duke (4-3, 2-2 ACC) 48-14 on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 19) in front of 52,847 fans in Scott Stadium.

All five of Virginia’s touchdowns came on the ground as the Cavaliers rushed for 154 yards. Quarterback Bryce Perkins (Queens Creek, Ariz.) scored three times while running back Wayne Taulapapa (Laie, Hawaii) added two rushing scores. The Cavaliers finished with 307 total yards while possessing the ball for 34:29 of game clock.

.@JoeBee_2 puts the SPECIAL in UVA's Special Teams effort in the win vs. Duke. Take it to the House young man! #GoHoos #TheStandard pic.twitter.com/L1koYMOHMf — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 20, 2019

Virginia forced five Duke turnovers, three fumbles and two interceptions, and scored 20 points off those miscues. The defense added five tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Perkins hurdled a defender on 3rd-and-goal to put Virginia on the board with 11:10 to play in the second quarter. After Duke failed to convert on fourth down at its own 34, Perkins’ second touchdown run of the day made it 17-0 Virginia at the half.

On the first play of the second half, Charles Snowden (Silver Spring, Md.) recovered a Duke fumble, leading to a 33-yard Brian Delaney (Chantilly, Va.) field goal. Virginia made it 27-straight points as Taulapapa capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run at the 8:13 mark of the third.

Perk being Perk.

Through the air on on the ground @3_ToDaNeck was a key in the win vs. Duke. #GoHoos #TheStandard pic.twitter.com/JfoDssvGRW — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 20, 2019

Duke broke through on a 36-yard pass from Quentin Harris to Scott Bracey. Virginia answered immediately when Joe Reed (Charlotte Court House, Va.) took the ensuing kickoff back 95-yards for the score. After Virginia’s defense forced the second Duke fumble of the third quarter, Perkins extended the Cavalier lead to 41-7 with his third touchdown run of the day. Taulapapa added a nine-yard run for Virginia’s final score of the day.

Up next, Virginia travels to Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 26 for a 3:30 p.m. kick against the Cardinals.