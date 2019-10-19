The Locker Room Show | October 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's seventh edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Ocean Lakes vs. Salem, Cox vs. Princess Anne, Oscar Smith vs. Nansemond River, Deep Creek vs. Indian River, Maury vs. Woodrow Wilson, Churchland vs. Lake Taylor, Booker T. Washington vs. Norview, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs. Norfolk Christian, Bruton vs. Lafayette and Warwick vs. Phoebus.

Plus, Megan showcases Grassfield vs. Western Branch in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.