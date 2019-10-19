× Recreation center in Suffolk to host ‘Lunch with Santa’ on December 7

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Northern Shores Recreation Center will host ‘Lunch with Santa’!The event will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children 12 and under.

There will be crafts, bounce houses, games, giveaways and photos with Santa.

The pre-registration deadline is Wednesday, December 4. The fee is a new, unwrapped toy per child.

The fee per adult who plans to enjoy lunch is $5.

The Northern Shores Recreation Center is located at 6701 Respass Beach Road. For more information, please call (757)-514-7249.