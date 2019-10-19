Portsmouth Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Posted 2:59 pm, October 19, 2019, by

Kailyn Burrus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home Friday afternoon.

According to police, Kailyn E. Burrus was last seen in the 500 block of Madison Street at 4 p.m. Detectives are concerned for her well-being because she was last seen walking away with an unknown male.

No one has been able to get in touch with her since.

Burrus is a black female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds. She has black hair pulled up into a bushy ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word “Love” on it, dark-colored pants and sneakers.

If you or someone you know has seen Burrus, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.