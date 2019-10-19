Portsmouth Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home Friday afternoon.

According to police, Kailyn E. Burrus was last seen in the 500 block of Madison Street at 4 p.m. Detectives are concerned for her well-being because she was last seen walking away with an unknown male.

No one has been able to get in touch with her since.

Burrus is a black female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds. She has black hair pulled up into a bushy ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word “Love” on it, dark-colored pants and sneakers.

If you or someone you know has seen Burrus, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.