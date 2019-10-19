Norfolk prepares for tidal flood before Nestor hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Mary Brenner has lived on Yarmouth Street in Norfolk for 25 years. She loves the beautiful block lined with gas lights and historic homes, but there are some things she doesn’t love about her neighborhood.

“It can be very wet, very wet, especially in the middle of the street and down at the bottom,” explained Brenner.

Brenner lives near The Hague and says it’s an area prone to tidal flooding. Neighbors say just last week the streets were flooded and it’s something they’ve gotten used to.

“Especially at this end of the street and over onto the Chrysler Museum. The street is obliterated,” says Brenner.

Brenner also says she won’t be surprised to see a raging stream outside her home Sunday thanks to Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor moving in and tidal flooding from The Hague.

Brenner says she’s been warning her neighbors to get ready.

“I’ve been saying to them what I just said to my husband, 'move the car'.”

Kevin Siefert is one of Brenner’s neighbors. He’s taking a lax approach, but also keeping a watchful eye.

“You just kind of plan to move the cars, get things out of the way, make sure things are thrown about the yard or the sidewalk, that usually takes care of a lot of it,” Siefert.

Yarmouth Street residents have a love-hate relationship with The Hague but say it’s all worth it in the end.

“It’s a small price truthfully for living on such a beautiful street,” says Brenner.

Norfolk Public Works Department is also preparing for what Nestor could bring. Crews were clearing pipes and storm drains Saturday and the city says they’ll also be on standby Sunday.

Norfolk is partnering with the Waze app and encouraging people to report areas that flood and areas where the waters have receded.