Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police responded earlier Saturday evening to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Officials were contacted at 7:05 p.m., advising of the crash that happened in the 400 block of Carolina Road.

The adult male motorcyclist received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General with serious injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured. The roadway was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes following the accident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.