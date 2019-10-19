Hampton football falls to Campbell, 31-16

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (HamptonPirates.com) – Hajj Malik-Williams threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 82 and caught a touchdown pass as the Campbell Camels held off a couple late comeback attempts from Hampton for a 31-16 win on Saturday.

After holding Campbell on their first two series, Hampton went on a 12-play, 80-yard drive which ended on an Evan Lomax field goal from 31 yards to lead 3-0 with 4:13 left in the opening quarter.

Campbell took the lead back on a 79-yard scoring pass from Malik-Williams to Jalen Kelsey to lead 7-3 with 3:20 remaining.

The Fightin’ Camels pushed the lead to 14-3 on some trickery as wide receiver Caleb Snead connected with Malik-Williams on a 23-yard scoring pass. Williams threw the ball to Snead who threw the ball back to the quarterback for the scoring pass.

Hampton trimmed the deficit to 14-10 with 97 seconds left in the half on an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive that took 5:27 as Shai McKenzie scored on a 17-yard run.

Campbell answered with a 29-yard Colin Gary field goal to finish off a nine-play, 58-yard scoring drive with four seconds left in the half to take a 17-10 lead into the locker room.

After a scoreless third, Hampton scored on the first play of the fourth quarter as Deondre Francois connected with KeyRon Catlett on a two-yard scoring pass. The extra-point attempt was blocked as Hampton trailed 17-16 with 14:58 left.

Williams connected with Ramsey again on an 11-yard scoring pass with 10:41 left to push the advantage to 24-16. The Camels finished the scoring on a one-yard run by Johnathan Hawkins with 2:01 left to take a 31-16 lead.

Francois was 23-of-43 for 246 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jadakis Bonds was the leading receiver for Hampton with 52 yards on six receptions. McKenzie was the leading rusher with 137 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown.

Hampton returns home for Homecoming 2019 as they face Virginia University of Lynchburg at 2 pm on October 26.