× First Warning Forecast: The remnants of Nestor move in late tonight and early Sunday

**Gale Warning in effect for the lower Chesapeake Bay, the entire coastal waters, and Currituck Sound.

The remnants of Nestor will move in late tonight and early Sunday morning. Rain will spread from the southwest to the northeast. Heavy rain is likely across the viewing area which could cause flooding and ponding on the roadways. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible, with some locally higher amounts. Gusty winds along the coast could lead to downed trees and power outages. Winds will be out of the east and northeast at 15-20 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph possible. Tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide. High tide at Sewells Point is 2 PM. If you live in an area that is prone to tidal flooding, make sure you prepare. An isolated severe storm is not out of the question during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has southern portions of the Albemarle at a level 1 for severe weather. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. The area of low pressure will move off the coast Sunday night with drier air moving in.

Monday is looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid and upper 60s. A cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing a chance for showers. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the mid 70s. This will be the warmest day of the week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor will move across portions of the southeastern United States tonight and Sunday. The cyclone is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, with some slight strengthening possible Sunday night and Monday when Post-Tropical Nestor moves over the western Atlantic.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.