Detour of the High Rise Bridge canceled for Saturday

Posted 6:12 pm, October 19, 2019, by

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Due to the weather forecast for Saturday evening, construction activities and the detour of the High Rise Bridge have been canceled for Saturday, October 19 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The detour for Sunday, October 20 from 11 p.m to 4 a.m. will remain in effect pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

As part of the ongoing construction of the new high rise bridge, motorists can expect a full roadway closure and detour on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge on the following dates:
  • Sunday, October 20 at 11 p.m. to Monday, October 21 at 4 a.m.
  • Saturday, November 2 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 3 at 6 a.m.
  • Sunday, November 3 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 4 at 4 a.m.
Motorists traveling on I-64 Westbound towards Virginia Beach will be detoured at Exit 296 (US-17/ George Washington Highway) and continue on the following detour:
  • Left on George Washington Highway (US-17 North)
  • Right on S. Military Highway
  • Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
  • Exit right to I-464 S
  • Exit 1A to I-64 W (towards Virginia Beach)
  • Continue on I-64 W
Motorists traveling on I-64 Eastbound (towards Bowers Hill) will be detoured at Exit 291A to I-464:
  • Exit 291A to I-464
  • Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)
  • Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)
  • Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
  • Exit right to I-64

The current High Rise Bridge span will be open during this detour to allow construction crews to drive piles for the new bridge on the river.

