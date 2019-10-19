Detour of the High Rise Bridge canceled for Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Due to the weather forecast for Saturday evening, construction activities and the detour of the High Rise Bridge have been canceled for Saturday, October 19 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The detour for Sunday, October 20 from 11 p.m to 4 a.m. will remain in effect pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.
As part of the ongoing construction of the new high rise bridge, motorists can expect a full roadway closure and detour on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge on the following dates:
- Sunday, October 20 at 11 p.m. to Monday, October 21 at 4 a.m.
- Saturday, November 2 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 3 at 6 a.m.
- Sunday, November 3 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 4 at 4 a.m.
Motorists traveling on I-64 Westbound towards Virginia Beach will be detoured at Exit 296 (US-17/ George Washington Highway) and continue on the following detour:
- Left on George Washington Highway (US-17 North)
- Right on S. Military Highway
- Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
- Exit right to I-464 S
- Exit 1A to I-64 W (towards Virginia Beach)
- Continue on I-64 W
Motorists traveling on I-64 Eastbound (towards Bowers Hill) will be detoured at Exit 291A to I-464:
- Exit 291A to I-464
- Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)
- Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)
- Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
- Exit right to I-64
The current High Rise Bridge span will be open during this detour to allow construction crews to drive piles for the new bridge on the river.