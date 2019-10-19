Deputies searching for man who attempted to rob York Co. bank

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after an attempted bank robbery Saturday morning.

According to police, the call came in at around 9:31 a.m. Deputies responded to the BB&T Bank in the 6700 block of Mooretown Road, where they learned that the suspect, a 6-foot-tall white man in his early 30s, did not display a weapon or leave with any money.

The man had facial hair, witnesses say. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a gray hood or hat, jeans and a fake beard.

Deputies say he ran away from the bank and is believed to be on foot. Witnesses pointed the sheriff’s office in the direction that the man ran, and deputies are currently searching the area.

If you can help police, call the tip line at 757-890-4941 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.