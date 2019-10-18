Woman sustains life threatening injuries after striking VDOT truck and injuring worker, State Police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A woman sustained life threatning injuries following a crash in Chesapeake that involved two vehicles and a VDOT worker, who was struck by his own vehicle after it was pushed into him.

The crash that happened at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and the women was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for her injuries, according to Virginia State Police. The VDOT worker, Kenneth Scott Anderson, only sustained minor injuries.

Virginia State Police added that Anderson had exited his VDOT truck to assist several disabled vehicles when he was struck at the bottom of the Interstate 664 off-ramp to Route 58. He had activated the emergency warning lights prior to exiting his vehicle.

Anderson was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier.

