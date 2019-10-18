What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of October 20th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of October 20th

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

BATWOMAN

“Down Down Down” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

GOODBYE TO THE BAT – As the city waits impatiently for another visit from who they think is Batman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to taunt Kate (Ruby Rose) with a secret but also sets her sights on Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis). Kate is visited by Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann), a childhood friend of her cousin who has finally realized his lifelong dream of being wealthier than Bruce Wayne and throws a party so all of Gotham can celebrate his success. Mary (Nicole Kang) gets an unexpected new bestie when Sophie (Meagan Tandy) is assigned to protect her. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Kate work together to uncover who may have taken a valuable weapon from Batman’s arsenal. And as Batwoman faces a new enemy, Kate realizes she must either walk away from her new role or fully embrace the mantle as Gotham’s new hope. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead (#103). Original airdate 10/20/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“Blurred Lines”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

BE CAREFUL WHO YOU TRUST- Kara (Melissa Benoist) attempts to mend her relationship with Lena (Katie McGrath). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) takes a deep dive into his memories while Kelly (Azie Tesfai) tries to help an old friend. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & J. Holtham (#503). Original airdate 10/20/2019.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

ALL AMERICAN

“Never No More” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

BENEATH THE SURFACE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) gives his Dad (guest star Chad Coleman) an ultimatum about his new player, but after talking to Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Spencer has a better understanding of what is really bothering him. After Coop (Bre-Z) shows off her rapping skills at school, she becomes more confident in her ability and decides to enter a freestyle battle. Olivia (Samantha Logan) reluctantly joins the So Cal Muse group with Laura’s (Monet Mazur) encouragement, but Olivia learns that this might help create her own identity. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) is still not acting like herself and Spencer grows concerned after what he sees. Cody Christian and Jalyn Hall also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#203). Original airdate 10/21/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

TENSION – When Lynn (Christine Adams) learns that Jefferson (Cress Williams) brokered a deal with Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) without consulting her first, it begins to put a strain on their relationship. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) have an emotional encounter. China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Pat Charles (#303). Original airdate 10/21/2019.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

THE FLASH

“Dead Man Running” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

GET READY FOR A KILLER PARTY – Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry (Grant Gustin) prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uncovers a family secret. Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Thomas Pound (#603). Original airdate 10/22/2019.

ARROW

“Welcome to Hong Kong” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE RETURN OF TATSU – Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rogers), and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan. Connor (Joseph David Jones) has a heart to heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett). Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Sarah Tarkoff (#802). Original airdate 10/22/2019.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

BETTY AND CHARLES CONFRONT EDGAR EVERNEVER — Things take a dangerous turn when Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s to raise money for the community center. Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) first day at Stonewall Prep doesn’t go as planned. Lastly, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns a dark family secret from Nana Rose. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Ace Hasan & Greg Murray (#403). Original airdate 10/23/2019.

NANCY DREW

“The Curse of the Dark Storm” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

RESTLESS SPIRITS – When a nor’easter hits Horseshoe Bay, Ace (Alex Saxon) warns everyone that the storm has been known to blow restless spirits ashore. Meanwhile, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) confronts Nick (Tunji Kasim) about the secrets he’s been keeping. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Jesse Stern and Lisa Bao (#103). Original airdate 10/23/2019. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SUPERNATURAL

“The Rupture” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

AS IT IS WRITTEN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) together with Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) work tirelessly to keep all of hell from breaking loose. Castiel (Misha Collins) cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal. Charles Beeson directed the episode written by Robert Berens. (#1504). Original Airdate 10/24/2019.

LEGACIES

“You Remind Me of Someone I Used to Know” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE SALVATORE SCHOOL VS MYSTIC FALLS HIGH — As the Salvatore School prepares for its annual football game against Mystic Falls High, the latest monster to arrive in Mystic Falls sets its eyes on one of the students. Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) relationship is put to the test when a player from the opposing team catches his eye. Elsewhere, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) enlists MG’s (Quincy Fouse) help learning more about Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty), and Alaric (Matthew Davis) goes head to head with Professor Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof). Danielle Rose Russell and Peyton Alex Smith also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Adam Higgs (#203). Original airdate 10/24/2019.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

CHARMED

“Careful What You Witch For”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THE STRUGGLE IS REAL — While Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) try to crack the Book of Elders, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) struggles with the good and bad aspects of her demon side. Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) competes with Jordan (Jordan Donica) for a promotion. Macy ventures out alone and meets an injured and terrified witch named Abigael (Poppy Drayton). Mel and Harry visit another dimension. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Nicki Renna (#203). Original airdate 10/25/2019.

DYNASTY

“Wild Ghost Chase”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

REPENTANCE – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) deal with the consequences of their actions in very different ways. Adam (Sam Underwood) is on everyone’s “WORST” list and Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) gets a visit from an unexpected guest at the hotel. Dominique (Michael Michele) continues with her devious plans and Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) is the recipient of Fallon’s impromptu good will. Also starring Danielle Alonso, Alan Dale, Adam Huber, Sam Adegoke and Madison Brown. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Christopher Fife (#303). Original airdate 10/25/2019.