VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Looking for a job? The Fresh Market may want to hire you!

According to The Fresh Market, five different Virginia Beach locations will be holding a job fair for holiday help on Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. The hiring event on both days will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants may apply online here.

For more news in Virginia Beach, download the News 3 App.