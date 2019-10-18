Raccoon tests positive for rabies in York County

YORK Co., Va. – The Peninsula Health District said in a release Friday that a raccoon found in the area of Calthrop Neck Road and Victory Boulevard tested positive for the rabies virus.

According to the district, its local office of environmental health services will contact immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The district also asks that any residents or businesses that have information regarding any exposure to this animal call 757-594-7340.

To prevent rabies, citizens are asked to vaccinate all pets, report all animal bites and scratches to your doctor and the local health department, refrain from feeding wild animals and refrain from feeding pets outside.