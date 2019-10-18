Police searching for suspect after woman robbed at knifepoint in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint in the 900 block of Armory Drive Friday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in at 2:53 p.m. When police arrived, the woman told them she was approached by a black male who brandished a knife, snatched her purse and ran off towards Second Avenue.

Franklin Police deployed a K-9 officer to track the suspect.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with a red undershirt and dark blue jeans. Police say he had on either white glasses or white goggles.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.