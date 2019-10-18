Man allegedly fires gun into Williamsburg motel room with mother, two kids inside

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police in Williamsburg are investigating a shooting that happened at the Travel Lodge located in the 800 blocks of Capital Landing Road.

Police are saying that Calvin Bernard Moore, after a domestic altercation, exited the motel room and fired one round into the room from outside. The room was reportedly occupied by the victim and her two children.

No one was injured, and Moore was picked up by officers walking away from the scene, according to Williamsburg Police.

He was taken into custody and transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receipt of a stolen firearm, and domestic assault and battery. More charges may be pending.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, please contact the Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.