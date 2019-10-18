Locals share love of Halloween with “Haunters” podcast

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two friends with a love of all things Halloween are sharing their favorite scares with their podcast.

Haunters Podcast is put out each week by hosts Zak Hilton and Nicholas Pearl, known as Mr. Wonderful. They tackle all things scary and creepy, from visits to haunted houses and amusement parks to movies and experiences.

“It’s really just two dudes having a good time,” explained Hilton. “We’re in the Halloween mood year-round.”

But what started out as fun, has connected with people all across the country and world.

“When I look at the numbers, I’m able to see that people in 45 states are listening to the show. To some it may be a little, but to me, it’s like oh my god people are listening to this and its pretty great,” shared Hilton. “There’s even someone in Scotland listening, it’s wild how much it’s getting out there.”

As their popularity grows online, the duo has also found a way to use their platform on all things evil for good. They help with fundraisers and showcase spooky events that benefit charities and special organizations.

“We can now find an avenue to help other people and if we can get their name out for people to come over and check out because “Haunters” liked it, that’s pretty rad.”

There are several different ways you can connect with Haunters. You can listen to their podcast each week on Podbean while also checking them out on Facebook, Twitter or here:

iTunes-https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/haunters/id1451679958

Spotify-https://open.spotify.com/show/1P7w4219LuMZbo6iJ8v1a3

Stitcher-https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/haunters

YouTube-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_6DFPZstHBTeFu4iNDMKQg?view_as=subscriber