Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Johnny Walker is a former back-up dancer for Prince, a limo driver for a former president and a writer for Mel B. of the Spice Girls. He joins us live in the studio to perform two of his original songs, "Americans" and "Heroes".

You can find Johnny's album "Regeneration" at www.reverbnation.com/thejohnnywalkerexperience.

Johnny Walker is raising money to fund his album recording and first music video! Click here to learn more.