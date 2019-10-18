Isle of Wight Co. middle school evacuated after bomb threat

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Georgie D. Tyler Middle School was evacuated Friday after receiving a call indicating there was a bomb in the building.

According to Lynn Briggs, the public information officer for Isle of Wight Schools, law enforcement is still on scene at the school sweeping the building.

After being evacuated, students and staff were transferred to the nearby Windsor High School. They will be held there until dismissal at 2:45 p.m.

Notification was sent to all parents, Briggs said.

