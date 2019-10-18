Injury Report: 49ers vs. Redskins – Week 7

LANDOVER, Md. – The Redskins are no longer winless, but they’re still banged up.

Entering Sunday’s home game vs. San Francisco, Washington released its final injury report.

Running back Chris Thompson is OUT with a toe injury. Tight end Vernon Davis is OUT with a concussion. Offensive lineman Wes Martin is OUT with a chest injury. Deshazor Everett is OUT with an ankle injury. Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemson is OUT with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Josh Norman is QUESTIONABLE with thigh/hand injuries.

Washington hosts the undefeated 49ers Sunday at 1:00 p.m.