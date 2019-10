Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We all know that fruits and veggies are good for you but consuming enough as part of a healthy diet can actually improve your mood. Registered dietitian Holley Grainger shows us some ways to incorporate canned goods into healthy and nutritious meals and discusses how "The Happiness Challenge" can improve your well-being.

For more information visit www.cansgetyoucooking.com.