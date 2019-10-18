Free flu vaccinations available across Hampton Roads through local heath districts

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Multiple local health districts across Hampton Roads will be offering free flu shot clinics this Saturday.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the purpose of this exercise is to simulate a mass vaccination event in which the health departments train to vaccinate efficiently during a time of emergency.

Health officials in Virginia say the flu vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu.

No ID is required. Vaccines supplies are limited so it is first come, first served. Please wear a short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that roll up for easy access to the upper arm.

For more information on seasonal flu or the flu vaccine, visit here.

Here are the listed dates, times and locations of each event:

· Norfolk Health District – Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 years and older

Military Circle Mall, 880 N. Military Highway, Norfolk

· Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts – Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m. to noon, 6 months and older

Hampton Health Department, 3130 Victoria Blvd., Hampton

Peninsula Health District, 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

· Portsmouth Health Department – Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3 years and older

Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive, Portsmouth

· Western Tidewater Health District – Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 years and older

Isle of Wight Health Department, 919 S. Church St., Smithfield

· Virginia Beach Health District – Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 years and older

Newtown Elementary School, 5277 Learning Circle, Virginia Beach