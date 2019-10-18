× First Warning Forecast: Clear skies and calm winds will lead to cold temperatures and possible patchy frost

It will be clear and chilly overnight with lows dropping into the 40s, and possibly upper 30 inland. Clear skies and calm winds could lead to a little bit of patchy frost early Saturday in inland portions of the viewing area.

We’re tracking a 50/50 weekend on tap, with Saturday being the pick of the weekend. After a chilly start, expect skies to be sunny to start. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to near 70.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. An area of low pressure will move to the northeast Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Expect rain chances to increase from the southwest to the northeast Saturday night. Heavy rain, gusty winds and tidal flooding will be possible on Sunday. High tide at Sewells Point is 2 PM Sunday. Minor tidal flooding is possible during that time. The area of low pressure will move off the coast Sunday night with drier air moving in.

Monday is looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds and near-normal temperatures. A cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing a chance for widespread rain. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 22 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast by early Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast later today and tonight and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland

