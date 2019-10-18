× First Warning Forecast: After a chilly start, Saturday will be the pick of the weekend

It will be clear and chilly overnight with lows dropping into the 40s, and possibly upper 30 inland. Clear skies and calm winds could lead to a little bit of patchy frost early Saturday in inland portions of the viewing area.

We’re tracking a 50/50 weekend on tap, with Saturday being the pick of the weekend. After a chilly start, expect skies to be sunny to start. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to near 70. An area of low pressure will move to the northeast Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Expect rain chances to increase from the southwest to the northeast Saturday night. Heavy rain, gusty winds and tidal flooding will be possible on Sunday. High tide at Sewells Point is 2 PM Sunday. Minor tidal flooding is possible during that time. The area of low pressure will move off the coast Sunday night with drier air moving in.

Monday is looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds and near-normal temperatures. A cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing a chance for widespread rain. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday. A turn toward the east-northeast is expected to occur Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will move inland over the Florida Panhandle on Saturday morning, and will then move across portions of the southeastern United States later Saturday and Sunday while it becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible tonight before Nestor reaches the coast. Nestor is forecast to weaken after it moves inland, and it is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become post-tropical on Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.