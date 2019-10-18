Country music news with Carly from 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live

Posted 1:10 pm, October 18, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Carly from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) shares the latest in country music news including social media rants from Jason Aldean's wife and Gretchen Wilson and a big giveaway that will be taking place at the Chris Stapleton concert.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.