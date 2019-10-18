A Halloween costume party and fashion show on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - D Nachnani, owner of Harygul's Halloween Planet, shows off some of the hottest costume fashions, props and decorations for 2019 including The Joker and Pennywise the Clown. Plus, we learn about a Halloween event called "Pawchella" that will benefit local animal shelters and "Too Cute To Spook", which will feature free family fun.

Pawchella will take place on October 19th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Too Cute To Spook will be held on October 26th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Harygul's Halloween Planet
halloweenplanet.com

