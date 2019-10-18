A 7-Eleven Norfolk location has gas prices set at $1.11 for special event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 7-Eleven at the corner of W 26th and Hampton Boulevard, near Old Dominion University, is offering gas for $1.11. Langley Federal Credit Union is putting on the event.

Cars are already parked and waiting at the pumps Friday morning. Organizers of the event say customers are probably going to save around $20 to $30 at the pumps.

Employees at Langley Federal Credit Union say customers taking advantage of the deal can put their names in a raffle and get a chance to win free gas for an entire year (up to $2600 worth)!

"We were sitting around the office the other day and we said, 'what can we do to help people save some money?' We've got the holiday season coming up, travel and entertainment and everything. We thought gas prices! We rolled them back 25 years. So, everything's a buck eleven today for the next couple of hours," Fred Hagerman, Chief Marketing Officer at Langley Federal Credit Union.

The event will last from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

