Vehicle crashes into Suffolk storefront

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into the Shoe Dept. in the 1100 block of N. Main Street.

According to Suffolk Police, the call for the crash came in at 3:18 p.m. When crews arrived, they learned that the woman driving the vehicle jumped the curb and went through the glass front of the building.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel treated two employees at the scene. A male employee refused medical transport for his minor injuries, and a female employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle’s driver was not injured.

The accident’s cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.