UVA baseball reflects on Nationals players, former Cavaliers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Zimmerman advancing to World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Virginia will have representation in Major League Baseball's 2019 World Series.

Washington Nationals players Ryan Zimmerman (Kellam High School) and Sean Doolittle will be playing on the biggest stage in baseball when the Nats face either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

"Those two guys didn't have an opportunity to play in a College World Series here and the fact that they're going to have the honor to be able to play in the World Series at the highest level is really, really cool," Cavaliers baseball head coach Brian O'Connor said. "You see how hard somebody works throughout their career, and to be able to have the reward and opportunity that they have in front of them is really special. Back here at Virginia we're really proud of those guys."

"We always reflect back to their time here at UVA and what they meant to our program," UVA baseball associate head coach Kevin McMullan said. "They were at the early stages of what we built here and they still respect it and love it, and it's vice versa. We're proud that we can see their success.

"It's a joy to watch them compete knowing that you had them at the infancy stages of their professional career."

Zimmerman, a product of Kellam High School is in the midst of his 15th Major League Baseball season – all with the Washington Nationals. The fourth overall pick in the 2005 MLB Amateur Draft is the Nats’ all-time career leader in hits, extra base hits, total bases, doubles, home runs and runs batted in.

Doolittle was the 2006 ACC Player of the Year at UVA. He's in the midst of his ninth MLB season, and third season with the Nats after being traded from the Oakland Athletics in 2017.