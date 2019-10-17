× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cooler, and windy… Grab a jacket, temperatures will start in the 40s and low 50s this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 60s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today, west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Sunshine will continue for Friday with highs returning to the mid 60s. Winds will start to relax tomorrow, NW at 5 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to the 40s again Friday night.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Rain will move in on Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks across the southeast.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 17th

1999 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

1999 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

Tropical Update

We are tracking an area of low pressure located over the Bay of Campeche that has become a little better organized during the past several hours. Recent satellite wind data also indicate that the system is producing winds to near tropical storm force. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the system moves generally northeast over the western Gulf of Mexico. The low is forecast to approach the northern or northeastern Gulf Coast on Friday or Saturday and regardless of development, the system is likely to produce gusty winds and rough surf over those areas. Heavy rainfall is also possible across portions of the southeast U.S. late this week and this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

