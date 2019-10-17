The Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival is a family event that shares the heritage of the many Czech and Slovak families who settled in the region after the Civil War and continue to be community leaders. Jessica Noll and Martha Burton help us get ready for the even that will feature traditional foods, exhibits and beer.

The festival is October 19th, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 6406 Courthouse Road in Prince George, Va.

