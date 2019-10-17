Suffolk woman charged after 6-year-old child falls from 2nd floor of building

Yvonne Wakita Williams

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk said a woman from the city has been arrested for a May 29 call that involved a 6-year-old child falling out a second story building.

According to police, Yvonne Wakita Williams, 24, was arrested on charges including Abuse And Neglect of Children Endangering Health, and Cruelty and Injuries to Children. She is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Though Child Protective Services is still investigating, officials have said the incident happened in the 200 block of Grace Street around 1:30 p.m.

The child received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was ground transported to CHKD Norfolk with serious injuries.

