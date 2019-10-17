Portsmouth detectives searching for 80-year-old missing man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen Thursday morning.

According to police, 80-year-old Robert Hall was last seen on Greenwood Drive at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday after leaving his home in the 400 block of Norcom Circle. No one has seen or heard from him since he left.

Detectives are concerned for Hall’s well-being because he suffers from several conditions that require medication.

Hall is a black man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.

If you have seen Hall or know where he is, please call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.