ODU picked to finish 4th in Conference USA men’s basketball preseason poll

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the Conference USA Preseason Poll, while Xavier Green was named to the All-Conference Preseason Team, as voted on C-USA head coaches.

The Monarchs enter the season following an 26-9 campaign last year that included a first-place finish in Conference USA at 13-5 and a Conference USA Tournament championship, lifting ODU to its first NCAA Tournament since 2011. Jeff Jones was named the 2019 Conference USA Coach of the Year.

Team Captain Xavier Green (Williamsburg, Va.) was named MVP of last year’s Conference USA Tournament, as well as was named to the C-USA All-Tournament Team. Green also earned one of five spots on the Conference USA All-Defensive Team. Last season, he was first on team for 3PT FG% (40.6%), second on team for assists (1.9 apg), third on team for points (9.6 ppg) and minutes played (30.3 mpg) and fourth on the squad for rebounds (3.8 rpg) and steals (0.7 spg).

Back-to-back appearances in the Conference USA title game and four returning starters that each averaged double-figures has WKU tabbed as the 2019-20 C-USA men’s basketball preseason favorite in the league’s annual poll.

Preseason Poll:

1. WKU (13)

2. UTSA (1)

3. Louisiana Tech

T4. Old Dominion

T4. UTEP

6. UAB

7. North Texas

8. Middle Tennessee

9. Florida Atlantic

10. FIU

11. Marshall

12. Charlotte

13. Rice

14. Southern Miss

Preseason Team:

Devon Andrews, FIU

Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

Antonio Green, Middle Tennessee

Xavier Green, Old Dominion

Zack Bryant, UAB

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

Charles Bassey, WKU