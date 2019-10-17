Man dies in stabbing at Norfolk convenience store, suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department responded to a stabbing that left a man dead at the Shop N' Go convenience store on Church Street Thursday.

According to police, the call came in at 1:40 p.m. for the stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man later died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

A witness nearby said she saw a fight in the parking lot next door and a victim was stabbed in what looked to be the neck area. She said he then ran to the Shop N' Go while yelling.

Police said a man was arrested for the homicide. His identity has not yet been released.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

