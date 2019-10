NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the 5700 block of Poplar Hall Drive for a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the department, when crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from a second-floor bedroom. No one was home at the time of the fire, so the first arriving battalion chief forced the door open.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

There is no word on the extent of the damage done to the home.