Man gets mad at Virginia Beach Popeye’s, throws chair through glass front door

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a man who hurled a metal chair through the front door of a Popeye’s Chicken restaurant in July after complaining about long waits at the drive-through.

According to police, the man entered the restaurant at approximately 7:38 p.m. to complain about a “very long wait time” and to demand a refund. Police say the restaurant’s manager had a long line of customers, and before she could get to the man to process a refund, he began yelling in the lobby and telling other customers not to purchase items.

The man then threw a large glass jar filled with 100 jalapeños and smashed it on the ground. While walking toward the front door to exit, he grabbed a metal chair and threw it at the door, shattering all the glass in the frame.

Police say the damage was estimated at $1,550.

If you or someone you know can help identify this man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.