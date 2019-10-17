‘I had nothing to lose’: Tragic details released from prisoner following deadly Pasquotank Co. prison attack

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – In court on Wednesday the jury heard testimony on what Mikel Brady, one of four prisoners charged in the deadly Pasquotank County prison break, said to investigators shortly after being recaptured.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence presented by North Carolina state attorneys was interviews between SBI agent Paul Munson and prisoner Mikel Brady just minutes after the attack that killed two correctional officers.

It was described in court that Brady was shirtless as he talked to Munson, saying, “I had nothing to lose, escaping was always on my mind.”

Brady said he and three others who lived in the same prison dorm, had been plotting the attack for months, choosing that day, because Thursday’s are trash day and no one watches over the loading dock

“I had access to the warehouse I looked at all the materials in it,” said Brady, giving specifics to how the attack and escape were coordinated. “I know what I did was wrong, I deserve whatever comes, it hurt me more than you know.”

Brady said he wanted to escape because “he felt prisoners were treated unfairly, and the race card was always thrown.” He pitched the idea and assigned roles to three other men involved.

At one point in the interview, the agent wiped his tears when he details how he knows what he did was wrong.

On the two correctional officers killed, he said Justin Smith was attacked for his radio, because Justin Smith, who died in the escape, had his radio stolen by the prisoners because Brady said he observed Smith was not a good communicator, attacking him to gain control of his radio.

As for Veronica Darden, the other correction officer killed, Brady told investigators “she was a mother figure to me; it was a risk, she never treated me wrong.”

