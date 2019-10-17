Five people displaced after Suffolk house fire

Posted 12:46 pm, October 17, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to a fire that displaced five people Wednesday night.

The fire happened in the rural Whaleyville borough in the 6100 block of Whaleyville Boulevard around 8:15 p.m.

The fire was contained to the kitchen including the stove, cabinets and kitchen ceiling and was called under control at 8:36 p.m., officials said.

Four adults and one child were displaced due to smoke damage and the electrical power being secured. They are being assisted by family in the area.

Download the News 3 App for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 36.596540 by -76.674185.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.