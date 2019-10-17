× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a clear and chilly end to the work week

Cool and chilly overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s. BRR!

High pressure will build in overnight, so expect another sunny day on tap Friday. It will be cool with temperatures below normal once again with highs in the low and mid 60s. Winds will continue to ease as the day progresses out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Overall, a gorgeous end to the work week. It will be clear and chilly overnight with lows dropping into the 40s, and possibly upper 30 inland. Clear skies and calm winds could lead to a little bit of patchy frost early Saturday in inland portions of the viewing area.

We’re tracking a 50/50 weekend on tap, with Saturday being the pick of the weekend. After a chilly start, expect skies to be sunny to start. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to near 70.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. An area of low pressure will move to the northeast Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Expect rain chances to increase from the southwest to the northeast Saturday night. Heavy rain, gusty winds and tidal flooding will be possible on Sunday. High tide at Sewells Point is 2 PM Sunday. Minor tidal flooding is possible during that time. The area of low pressure will move off the coast Sunday night with drier air moving in.

Monday is looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds and near-normal temperatures. A cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing a chance for widespread rain. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf Coast Friday and Friday night and then move over portions of the southeastern United States on Saturday. Recent satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds are now near 40 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later tonight or on Friday, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.