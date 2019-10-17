Congressman Elijah Cummings, who represented the Baltimore area, dies at age 68

BALTIMORE – Congressman Elijah Cummings — long known for representing the Baltimore area on Capital Hill — has died at the age of 68.

The Democrat from Maryland had represented his state in Washington D.C. since 1997 and was Chair of the House Oversight Committee at the time of his death on Wednesday.

Many on Twitter have already reacted early this morning to the news that is breaking.

Cummings has a somber but personal connection to the Hampton Roads area. His nephew was killed in a shooting in Norfolk while attending Old Dominion University in 2011.

