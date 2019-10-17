Congressman Elijah Cummings, who represented the Baltimore area, dies at age 68

Posted 5:41 am, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44AM, October 17, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

BALTIMORE – Congressman Elijah Cummings — long known for representing the Baltimore area on Capital Hill — has died at the age of 68.

The Democrat from Maryland had represented his state in Washington D.C. since 1997 and was Chair of the House Oversight Committee at the time of his death on Wednesday.

Many on Twitter have already reacted early this morning to the news that is breaking.

Cummings has a somber but personal connection to the Hampton Roads area. His nephew was killed in a shooting in Norfolk while attending Old Dominion University in 2011.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.