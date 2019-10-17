× Candidates debate in key local Senate race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The candidates for the seventh Senate seat will debate on Thursday afternoon at the Westin at Town Center as part of an event with the Central Business District Association.

Democratic Delegate Cheryl Turpin is running against Republican Jen Kiggans to replace retiring Sen. Frank Wagner. The race is closely watched because it could help determine which party is in control in Richmond. The district includes parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Both parties are pouring in tons of money into the race. Turpin has raised more than $1.3 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Kiggans has raised more than $660,000 by comparison.

Turpin is a current state delegate and teacher. Kiggans is a Navy veteran and a Nurse Practitioner.

Recent elections show the seventh district tilting towards Democrats. Sen. Tim Kaine won the district in 2018 and Gov. Ralph Northam won it in 2017, but given the area’s high veteran population – many analysts predict the race will be very close come election day on November 5.