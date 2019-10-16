× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy today, windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain today, windy tomorrow… We will see widespread clouds and rain today as a cold front moves in. Expect rain for the rest of this morning through the early afternoon. Showers will move out late this afternoon to early evening. Watch out for pockets of heavy downpours and stray storms but severe weather is unlikely. Highs will try to reach the mid 70s. Winds will gradually pick up through the day.

Clouds will clear out tonight and cool air will move in. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s overnight. Winds will continue to crank up, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Expect sunshine to end the work week with cooler air moving in behind the cold front. Highs will only warm to the mid 60s on Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the mid and upper 40s. It will still be windy on Thursday, but winds will start to relax on Friday.

This weekend will be very nice for this time of year. Expect sunshine on Saturday with highs warming to 70, near normal. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. A shower is possible to end the weekend, but rain chances will go up early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Stray Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/SW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 16th

2004 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression 15 is falling apart near the Cabo Verde Islands.

A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico and the Bay of Campeche is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche later today and move slowly north. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form late this week over the western or central Gulf of Mexico while the system is moving generally northeast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

