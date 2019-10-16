Teen arrested after several Elizabeth City business break-ins

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police have made an arrest in connection with several local business break-ins, reports say.

On Wednesday, October 2, 19-year-old Jamari Tyrek Ishman, was arrested for six counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and five counts of injury to personal property.

Ishman was processed, taken before the magistrate, given a $40,000 secured bond and transported to Albemarle District Jail.

Officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department took numerous breaking and entering reports between September 26 and October 2 for the following locations: Earth 383 Comics and Games, Nite Dreams, Sandwich Market, Car Care Center, and Sweet Life.

Ishman was arrested and charged in connection with the breaches of these businesses, according to police.

There are no further details at this time.