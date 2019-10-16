Suspect in string of Pasquotank Co. burglaries arrested after crashing vehicle into brick wall

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a string of residential burglaries after he crashed into a brick wall during a police pursuit.

According to police, the burglaries spanned from August 2019 to Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with five residences in total in the Weeksville area of Pasquotank County impacted.

On Tuesday, the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Jermaine Peek, burglarized a home in the Weeksville area. Witnesses followed the suspect’s dark-colored Honda SUV until sheriff’s deputies arrived to pursue him.

A brief chase began, and ended when Peek’s SUV crashed into a brick wall at the intersection of Herrington Road and Weeksville Road on the edge of Elizabeth City State University’s campus.

Peek was charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, safecracking, two counts of felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

He is being held in the Albemarle District Jail under a $191,000 secured bond.