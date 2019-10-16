Special Olympics meet for Portsmouth Public Schools promotes inclusion among students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – It’s an event designed to help all students in Portsmouth feel included.

The 6th annual Portsmouth Public Schools Special Olympics meet is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with more than 300 students taking to the football field at Woodrow Wilson High School to compete in a number of athletic challenges.

The athletes have cognitive disabilities, organizers say.

“In school, sometimes we separate students because of the individualized needs they have in the classroom, but in the real world those kids are not separated,” said Lisa Gehring, Program Specialist for the school division’s Office of Special Education. “We want to make sure we’re giving students both with and without disabilities the same experience they’ll get in the real world.”

In this case students with and without disabilities will be working together in athletic events like races, baseball and soccer.

Gehring says the teams started working together six to eight weeks ago.

The meet is made up of two events called Young Athletes, with kids ages 2-4 and the Little Feet Meet featuring students from kindergarten to sixth grade.

It’s put on in partnership with Special Olympics Virginia.

Gehring says the smiles on the kids’ faces from this one event inspire her throughout the year.

“That is the reason we come to work every day,” she said.

The Special Olympics meet is set to run until noon.

