‘Skins scoop: Former Redskins coach Kyle Shanahan has no problem voicing his distaste for Washington

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) head coach Kyle Shanahan has no problem voicing his distaste for the Washington Redskins (1-5) organization.

While Shanahan’s father, Mike, was head coach of the ‘Skins from 2010-13, Shanahan served as offensive coordinator.

During a press conference, he was asked about what the best part of working in Washington was.

“Being able to work with my dad and be around some other good coaches,” Shanahan said.

Then came his brutal honesty.

After being asked what the worst part of the job was, his response was, “Everything else.”

Shanahan and the 49ers travel to FedEx Field on Sunday to face the Redskins.